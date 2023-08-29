Dr. Lisa Henry-Swanson passed away on Monday, August 28th in her home at 184 Christian Dr. in Grand Forks surrounded by her family and friends. Lisa had fought a six year long battle with the help, devotion and support of her husband, Gregg, against a terminal cancer. She fought for every moment she could have with her boys and family.

Lisa Leah Henry was born December 26, 1971 to Cheryl (Candy) and Kenneth Henry of East Grand Forks, Mn. She attended K thru 12th grades in EGF public schools, graduating in 1990. She has remained friends and in contact with many of her classmates and cherished the times she had with them. Lisa attended UND and graduated in 1996 with a masters degree in psychology and a minor in chemistry, a good start to her goal of becoming a physician. Lisa was accepted into the UND School of Medicine and fulfilled her dream, graduating in 2000 with a Doctor of Medicine degree.

On April 27th, 2001, she married Gregg Swanson of Fargo, where they made their home together. Lisa and Gregg had three sons, Joshua 19, Noah 17, and Timmy 14. They were her reason for life. While living in Fargo, she completed her residency in Internal Medicine at Merit Care in 2003 and went to work as an Internal Medicine physician at the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital for 8 years. She then worked for Blue Cross of North Dakota, where she became passionate about palliative care and patient advocacy. She then went to work at Hospice of the Red River Valley. In 2014, Lisa and family moved to Grand Forks where Lisa was employed at Altru and Valley Senior Living in general internal medicine and palliative care. Lisa was the Medical Director of hospice at Altru until its closing in 2020.

Lisa was all about family, friends and helping people.

Her friends would describe her as loyal, caring, and fun. Her co-workers have said that she always fought for the comfort and dignity of her patients. Many who knew her have said that they are better people for having had her in their life.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Gregg, her three boys, her parents, her brother, Wes (Jennifer) and nieces and nephews: Emily, Hailey, Tyler, Lindsey Henry, Fargo, Jacob Reed, Az. Tom Marx, Fargo, James and Ricky Swanson, Minneapolis, brother-in-law Rick Swanson, Sioux Falls, sister-in-law Tammy (Gary) Marx, Fargo and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on the Edge, 5555 So Washington St., Grand Forks on September 1st at 2:00, visitation at 1:00. Burial following at the Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

** Lisa requests that memorials be given to the First Presbyterian Church of GF or Altru Cancer Center.

BAKKE FUNERAL HOME, LARIMORE, ND

Online guestbook: www.bakkefuneralhome.com