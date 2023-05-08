Dorothy Broten, 95, passed away peacefully on May 3rd, 2023 in her rural Niagara, ND home.

Dorothy Mae was born on January 24th, 1928 to Gilbert and Austa (Nelson) Lynnes, the youngest of 11 siblings. She was raised and educated in rural Rolette, ND. She attended school in Rolette and after graduating, she attended Minot State Teacher’s College. Her first teaching job was in a one room school house.

Dorothy married Glen Broten on June 2nd, 1946 and together they raised 7 children. She worked at Unity High School in Petersburg, ND. Glen and Dorothy then moved to rural Niagara, ND in 1976 and she continued her career as a CNA at St. Michael’s Hospital as well as Tufte Manor in Grand Forks.

Dorothy was known for her kind smile, fierce independence, and encouraging spirit. Her sense of humor was contagious, and she captivated people with the twinkle in her eyes. She always enjoyed visiting with her children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors. Those she loved often looked forward to receiving cards and letters from Dorothy, and always admired her beautiful handwriting. She cared greatly for and enjoyed her beautiful flower beds, cross stitching intricate patterns, and attending service and activities at Elk Valley Lutheran Church.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Gloria Halstenson of Niagara, Helen (Larry) Entze of Beulah, ND, Joanne Roblewsky of Minot, ND; and Ernest Broten of Willow, Alaska. She leaves behind a legacy of 18 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Glen of 42 years, daughters Connie Broten and Glenice Cipriani, son and daughter-in-law, Curtis and Patricia Broten, and sons-in-law Jack Halstenson and Blaise Roblewsky, as well as her siblings.

Celebration of Life for Dorothy is Monday May 15th at 11:00am at Elk Valley Lutheran Church, rural McCanna ND. Burial will take place at Ox Creek Cemetery, rural Rolette.

