Doris A. Vinger

Doris Vinger, 94, passed away peacefully in the loving arms of her heavenly Father Tuesday morning on February 21 at Tufte Manor. She was so happy there and grateful for the care she was afforded at Tufte along with all the friends she made there.

Doris was born February 20, 1929, and raised on a farm near Finley N. Dak. She attended Mayville State Teachers College and married Kenneth (Bud) Nedberg in 1948 (he passed away in 1964). In their early years they lived in Sharon, Minot and Williston ND. In 1956 they moved to East Grand Forks, Mn where they raised 5 children. She married Richard (Dick) Vinger in 1968 and moved to Grand Forks where Dick coached basketball at Grand Forks Central until his retirement. They remained happily married until Dicks death in 2016. Doris will be remembered for her love of family, friends and all things North Dakota. She loved her sweets and coffee. She would write elaborate letters to everyone on their birthdays. She would recall the events of the day each grandchild was born including the weather. Each grandchild knows the story of their birth through the eyes of their grandma. Additionally, Doris spent countless hours volunteering in the Grand Forks area.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Alvin and Norma Nygaard, two husbands, Kenneth Nedberg and Richard Vinger, her sister Betty Hillesland, daughter Karen Ryan and grandson Benjamin Nedberg.

Doris is survived by her brother Nathan Nygaard, daughters Pam Lucarelli, Dianne Hutton and sons Brian (Cindy) and Tim (Trish) Nedberg and Son-In-Law Jerry Ryan along with grandchildren Danny, Jerry IV, Rebecca, Connor, Kevin, Tanya, Angie, Katie, Lauren, Jonathan, Michael, Chris, Danielle, Janaya and 13 great grandchildren.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Grand Forks Growth & Support Center

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at United Lutheran Church, 324 Chestnut St., Grand Forks. Visitation will be for the hour before the service in the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park North Cemetery, Grand Forks. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks.