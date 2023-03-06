Donald Haugen

Donald “Hoppy” Haugen, 77, of Langdon, ND, went to his heavenly home on March 4, 2023. Surviving are his wife, Elaine; children Kimberly (Steve) Hart, Daniel (Tara) Haugen; six grandchildren; and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at United Lutheran Church in Langdon, ND. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Masonic service on Friday, March 10, 2023 at Brooks Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lebanon Cemetery in the spring. Memorials may be directed to Cavalier County Library, Langdon Area School District Foundation, or United Lutheran Church music fund.

