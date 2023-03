July 14, 1934 - March 2, 2023

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. - Donald Brintnell, 88, Devils Lake, N.D., died Thursday, March 2, in CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 6, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery in Fordville, N.D.

Arrangements by Gilbertson Funeral Home.