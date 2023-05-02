Donald Baldock

Donald V. Baldock, 87, died Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Luther Memorial Home, Mayville, North Dakota.

Donald Vance Baldock, the son of Herbert and Alice (Amundson) Baldock, was born on October 14, 1935 at Mayville, North Dakota. He grew up and attended schools near Portland, North Dakota. He farmed Section 29 near Mayville. Donald married Delores Johnson on July 20, 1955 at Mayville. They lived and farmed east of Mayville until moving to East Grand Forks. He worked for the family business Eastside Express in East Grand Forks, and also did carpentry work in the Grand Forks area. Donald enjoyed hunting, fishing, grilling, gardening, and spending time with his family. He enjoyed spending winters in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

Donald is survived by his children, Scott Baldock, East Grand Forks, MN, Judy (Mike) Stellon, Drayton, ND, Mike (Trina) Baldock, Colorado Springs, CO, and Jeff (Jody) Baldock, Grand Forks, ND; 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Irene Swenson, Cando, ND, and Phyllis Allred, San Jacinto, CA; a brother, Lynn Baldock, Lake Elsinore, CA; sisters-in-law, Mary Baldock, Mayville, ND, Eleanor Bjerke, Page, ND, and Darlene Aune, Taylor, ND; a brother-in-law, Ralph Johnson, Hutchinson, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Delores, a son, Charles Baldock, a grandson, Ross Mapel, and brothers, Lowell, Howard, and Dennis.

Memorial Services will be 2:00 pm. Friday, May 5, 2023 in Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks with visitation one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Soderberg Cemetery, Buxton, North Dakota. Memorials are preferred to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

