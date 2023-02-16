Dominic Rolczynski

Dominic Alexander Rolczynski, 92, of Moorhead, MN, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at St. Catherine South, Fargo, ND.

Dom was born February 26, 1930, in Grafton, ND, to Valentine and Amelia (Wesolowski) Rolczynski, of Alvarado, MN. Dom was raised on a farm near Warsaw, ND, and attended a country school through 8th grade. He graduated from Alvarado High School in 1948.

He attended Aakers Business School, Grand Forks, ND, and received a degree in accounting. Dom served in the US Army during the Korean conflict from November 7, 1951, through October 15, 1953, having served thirteen months in Japan and Korea.

Dom married Alice Lunski Seitz July 25, 1955, and had three children: Julie Miiller-Childs (Mike Childs), Kansas, Jeff (Sherry) Rolczynski, Florida, and Chris (Denise) Rolczynski, Colorado. Dom and Alice divorced in 1975.

August 23, 1986, Dom married Jean Arlet Schulz. He had two stepchildren: Shirley (Leo) Richard, ND, and Daryl Schulz, MN.

Dom had seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dom and his wife Jean were very active in the polka community. They spent winters in Arizona from 1994 to 2008.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; brother, Henry (Kitty) Rolczynski; sister, Dorothy (Clarion) Lunski; a brother that died at birth; and a brother-in-law, Raymond Altendorf.

Dom is also survived by his sister, Rosemary Altendorf.

Burial, with full military honors will be at 9 AM, Monday, February 20, 2023, in Fargo National Cemetery, Harwood, ND. Visitation will begin at 1 PM, Monday, February 20, 2023, with a Life Celebration service at 2 PM, in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Moorhead.

