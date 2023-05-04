Dolorose Bushy

Dolorose M. (Dolo) Bushy, 91 of Grand Forks, died peacefully in her home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Dolo was born on June 12, 1931, to Walter and Doris (Premo) Demarais in Erskine, MN. She attended grade school at St. Joseph’s School in Red Lake Falls, MN and graduated in the class of 1949 from Lafayette High School, where she was the Homecoming Queen in 1948. She attended nursing school at St. John’s School of Nursing in Fargo, ND and was employed at St. Francis Hospital in Crookston, MN for a few years.

On December 30, 1950, Dolo married the love of her life, Ron Bushy, Sr., at St. Joseph Church in Red Lake Falls, MN. Together they celebrated 72 years of marriage and the birth of six children. They were active in the lives of their family and involved in their church and community in Grand Forks. The Bushys were members at St. Michael’s Church and Holy Family Church in Grand Forks and at St. Lawrence Church at the lake in Mentor, MN. They attended Holy Cross Catholic Church in Mesa, AZ during the winter months.

Dolorose served on many boards and committees and as a leader and member of the Altar Society in her parish communities. She was a religious education catechist for many years and was involved in community service as a member of Church Women United, Grand Forks County Homemakers, A Picture Lady at Holy Family School, and volunteer at St. Anne’s Guest Home. She was named Grand Forks Woman of the Year by Beta Sigma Phi in 1979.

Dolo loved to play bridge and belonged to several bridge groups with many friends. She was an artist and painted in the GF Park Board Art Program. Dolo will be remembered for her deep faith, work ethic, and life of service to her church, community, and family.

Ron and Dolo enjoyed life. They loved to dance and were members of the 49’rs Dance Club in Grand Forks. They traveled throughout the world. Together they followed their children’s activities and enjoyed several UND hockey games. The Bushys spent their summers at their home on Maple Lake in Mentor, MN and enjoyed their home in Fountain of the Sun in Mesa, AZ in retirement.

Dolo is survived by her husband, Ron Bushy, Sr.; her daughter Tami Bushy Hoff; her sons Fr. Tim, Tony (Elizabeth), and Tom Bushy; her grandchildren, Billy Siry (Amanda Hammer), Katie Ward (Ricky), Allison Winzer (Chris), Max Dorsher, Kaylee Bushy Hensrud (Joe), Anna Bushy, and Emily Bushy; and seven great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sisters Colleen Fish (Gene), Marry Fisher, and Geraldine Chasse (Ed); her brothers Jack (Jean), Jim, Tom, and Greg Demarais; a special brother-in-law Alfred Wagner; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Dolo is preceded in death by her daughter Thierry Bushy Siry; her son Ron Bushy, Jr.; her parents, Walter and Doris Demarais; her sisters Lois Ann Demarais, Jane Wagner, and Diane Stewart; her brothers Gerald Victor Demarais and Joseph Demarais; daughter-in-law Renee Falos Bushy; son-in-law Dennis Hoff; in-laws, Francis and Lucille Bushy; brother-in-law Don Stewart; sister-in-law Barbara Demarais; nephew John Chasse; and other extended relatives.

Memorials in Dolo’s memory may be sent to the Ron and Dolorose Bushy Family Burse at The Diocese of Crookston, PO Box 610, Crookston, MN 56716.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 8th at 11:00 am at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, located at 16180 336th St SE Mentor, MN near Maple Lake, with lunch to immediately follow the funeral. Visitation will be one hour before the Mass. Burial will be in the family plot at Calvary North Cemetery in Grand Forks, ND. The family is being served by their neighbors at the lake, Erling and Amy Johnson, and the staff at Johnson Funeral Home of Thief River Falls, MN. The video tribute and funeral liturgy will be videotaped and available on the Johnson website at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com.