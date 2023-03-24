May 5, 1929 - March 23, 2023

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. - Dolores Stenseth, 93, Devils Lake, N.D., died Thursday, March 23, in her home.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., with a time of prayer and remembrance at 6 p.m., Monday, March 27, at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake. A funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. The Rev. JoHanna Buchholz will officiate. Burial will be in Devils Lake Cemetery.

Arrangements by Gilbertson Funeral Home.