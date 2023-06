Nov. 24, 1951 - June 28, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Diane L. Mero, 71, East Grand Forks, Minn., died Wednesday, June 28, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 6, at the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home.