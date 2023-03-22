Dewey J. Walsh

Dewey James Walsh, 88, of Crookston, MN, passed away at his home, in the early afternoon, Thursday, March 9, 2023, with his family by his side. He was born on December 27, 1934, in Grand Forks, ND, to Donald and Berget Walsh. He married his wife, Gloria Dompier, of Harvey, ND, on December 5, 1965.

Dewey graduated high school from Grand Forks Central High School. He then graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He later received a Master’s Degree in Counseling & Guidance in 1966. In 1974, he received his Doctorate in Education also from the University of North Dakota.

His first of many jobs started as a newspaper boy. Later, he designed store window displays at the R.B. Griffith Department Store and also worked at Straus Clothing in Grand Forks. His over 60-year career as an educator began teaching grade school in California and North Dakota and also at Riverside Military Academy in Georgia and Florida. He was a high school guidance counselor and taught physical education in Crookston, MN, from 1966 - 1993. His passion was educating teachers through his company, Teacher’s Focus, which provided professional training through Moorhead State University, University of St. Thomas, North Dakota State University, and Colorado State University.

Dewey had many other areas of interest that he participated in. He was a National Ski Patrol for 30 years at Val Chatel in Park Rapids, MN, and Buena Vista in Bemidji, MN. He was a director of Youth Conservation Corps Camps in the Chippewas National Forest for the U.S. Forest Service. He participated in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes at Crookston High School and was a Cub Scout den leader. He also enjoyed fishing in Manitoba where he was awarded a Master Angler Award for a 10 lb 8 oz. walleye. Over the years he enjoyed his neighbors, walks with his wife, Gloria, in the woods, his garden, and a good morning cappuccino. He most enjoyed time with family and the joy surrounding get-togethers.

Dewey will be lovingly missed by his wife, Gloria Walsh, his children and their spouses, Chris Ann and Todd Brekhus (Prior Lake, MN) and Steve and Kim Walsh (Kildeer, IL), and 7 grandchildren and their spouses, Ian and Dakotah Brekhus (Prior Lake, MN), Emma and Kaleb Smith (Hopkins, MN), Lars Brekhus, Ava Brekhus, McKenna Walsh, Karlee Walsh, and Brody Walsh. He is also survived by his twin brother, Duane Walsh, and his wife Virginia (Milwaukee, WI), in-laws Carol Walsh (Parma, ID), Dick Leintz (Harvey, ND), and Wanda and Gary Bunce (Winona, MN), nieces and nephews, neighbors, colleagues, students, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother, Ramon Walsh, and his sister-in-law, Fern Leintz.

A service will be planned at a later date.