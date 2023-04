Dennis W. Nordstrom, 63, of Cavalier, ND, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Pembina County Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at United Lutheran Church in Cavalier. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the church. He is survived by his wife, mother, son, 2 grandchildren, 2 siblings, and several nieces and nephews. Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com