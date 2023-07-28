Dennis Risinger

Dennis H. Risinger, 75, of Minot, North Dakota passed away on Wednesday July 5, 2023, following a full life, well lived.

Dennis was born on November 10th, 1947, to Donald and Alice (Luehring) Risinger in Elgin, Illinois. After graduating from Tolna High School in 1965, he went on to study at the University of North Dakota, receiving his bachelor’s degree in accounting. That same year he graduated he went to work as an accountant for the Grand Forks Herald newspaper, where he worked for nearly a decade.

In 1965, following high school graduation he met Helga Karius, and they were married on November 1, 1969. They had one child, a daughter Amy, in 1975.

Dennis stayed with his accounting profession, serving a number of local businesses in the Grand Forks area, from tool supply, to banking, eventually working for Midwest Federal Savings Bank- Minot and retiring from Bacon Signs - Minot.

Upon the dissolution of his first marriage, Dennis met Bonnie (Carlson) Ouellette in the early 80’s. They moved from Grand Forks to Minot in 1985. Bonnie came to the marriage with two children, Steven, and Tammy, who Dennis raised as his own.

Dennis lived his life with gusto, enjoying bowling, playing pool, hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening. Everyone who knew him enjoyed his gift for storytelling and his robust sense of humor. Dennis was a proud member of the Lions Club for over 40 years, first joining in Grand Forks and then Minot.

Unbeknownst to family, Dennis was the Duck Call Champion of North Dakota and a member of Order of the Grand Quacker. Just kidding!!!

Dennis was preceded in death by his father Donald Risinger, his mother Alice Risinger and his wife Bonnie Risinger. He is survived by his brothers Dale (Linda) Risinger of Devils Lake, North Dakota, and David Risinger of Tolna, North Dakota, his daughter Amy Risinger of Roseburg, Oregon, and his two stepchildren Steven Ouellette of Minnesota and Tammy Graham of Minot, North Dakota, and his grandchildren, Payge, Damian, Tiffany, Kaylee, and Samara.

Dennis was a beloved brother, dad, grandpa, and uncle. He left an indelible impression upon those who knew him…. he will be missed!

Celebration of the Life of Dennis Risinger: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in Bethany Lutheran Church - Minot.

Visitation: Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.