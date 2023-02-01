Dennis Pfau, 69, of Fargo, North Dakota, passed away December 22, 2022, at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, ND.

Dennis Ray, the son of Mike and Mary (Bachmeier) Pfau, was born on January 28, 1953, in Harvey, ND. He grew up, along with his 14 siblings, on the family farm near Esmond, ND. When Dennis was a teenager, they moved into town where he attended school. Dennis was extremely athletic and played many different sports in High School. Following his graduation, Dennis was offered Track and Football scholarships to attend college in Jamestown, ND. Dennis earned his bachelor’s degree in Education, but during his time student teaching, quickly realized teaching wasn’t the career choice for him. While attending college, Dennis worked with his uncle in construction. After graduating from college, he continued to work for Wedge Core Buildings in North Dakota for a few years. Also, during this time Dennis and his brothers, James and Donald, would travel to Florida for the winter months where Dennis worked various jobs including as a bus boy at a little French restaurant. After a few years of experience, the three brothers decided to open their own construction company and Pfau Construction was born.

Dennis met Jean Solie at Sunset Lanes Bowling Alley in Moorhead and Dennis was love stricken at once. They began dating and quickly became a couple. They attended many softball events together and Jean began working by his side in construction. They were united in marriage on September 20, 1985 and have been inseparable since. The business expanded and they worked in New York for a few years. Upon returning to the Fargo area, they continued growing the business and working with family. Dennis was very focused on his jobs, kept a tight schedule and excelled at efficiency. He always gave 120% and expected the same in return from those working with him. He truly loved construction and the relationships he fostered within the profession. While never fully retiring, Dennis sold his business interest to his nephew, Ryan, and continued to help as needed. This allowed him more time to spend at their Lake home on Little Cormorant and travel with Jean. They often visited the ocean coastlines and spent many weeks in Florida each year. There was nothing more peaceful to Dennis than seeing a full moon over the water. Dennis loved his family and was a devoted husband, bother and uncle. He was loads of fun with his nieces and nephews and kept the energy level high with smiles, laughs, and sugar. Dennis was a man of strong faith which was truly evident throughout his life. His known faith and fierce determination gave hope to his family for several weeks following his tragic accident. He was called home to his Lord on Thursday, December 22, 2022. He is now in the presence of God and forever in the hearts of all who loved him.

He is survived by his wife, Jean of Fargo; brothers: Benno, Dewayne, Reuben, Fr. Bernard, Donald (Julie) and James; sisters: Rose Jacobson, Sr. Marita Pfau, Phyllis (Don) Lehnen, Diana Pfau, Mary Ann (Rodney) Hoffmeyer, and Kathy (Mike) Teska; brothers-in-law, Stan Peterson and John (Joann) Solie; and sister-in-law, Karen (David) Lien; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.; as well as several cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-Law: Vincent Solie and mother-in-Law: Janet Solie; brother: Edwin; sister, Janice Pederson; sisters-in-law: Laverne Pfau and Dale Pfau; brothers-in-law: Jerry Jacobson and Gary Klee; nieces: Jenny Lehnen Tillard and Lileigh Lehnen, and a nephew: Brian Jacobson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Hawley, MN. Visitation will be one hour before Mass.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson Family Funeral Home of Twin Valley, Minnesota. Online guestbook and video tribute: www.andersonfamilyfh.com