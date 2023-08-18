Feb. 3, 1942 - Aug. 16, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Dennis Hegge, 81, East Grand Fork, Minn., died Wednesday, Aug. 16, in Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

A memorial graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at First English Cemetery in Eldred, Minn. Trey Everett will officiate. Military honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honors Team. Attendees are encouraged to bring sunglasses, an umbrella and a lawn chair. The service will be livestreamed on Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home’s website.

