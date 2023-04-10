Dennis “Denny” Loff, 60, of Grand Forks, ND passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks.

Dennis Joseph Loff was born on May 31, 1962, in Langdon, ND the son of Robert and Colleen (Wilhelmi) Loff. He grew up in Edmore, ND, Nekoma, ND and Larimore, ND and also lived in Montana.

He graduated from Edmore High School in 1980 and went on to graduate from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management. While a student at UND, he discovered his love and passion for radio, working at KFJM Radio. Following his graduation, he began his long career, working at KRAD, KZLT, and KKXL AM. For the past 25 years, he was employed with Leighton Broadcasting in Grand Forks. He hosted Mid Days on KYCK and most proudly, from 6:00 am to 9:00 a.m. he was the morning host, “Denny Johnson”, on 1310 KNOX Radio.

Denny met Kathy Bleth-Freidt in 1988, while they both were working at KZLT. Den told Kathy, he would never date anyone he worked with. “Ha”, Kathy took that as a challenge. He fell for her charms and Den and Kathy were married on September 29, 1990, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks.

Den loved his work and loved cooking and grilling. He tried to love golf and at one time was the FRISBEE Golf City League Champion. “How about that!” He was a talented singer and loved singing and entertaining at karaoke. Most of all, he loved binge watching something on Netflix and being with Kathy and his cats, KiKi and Chaz at his side.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathy; brothers, Mike (Bev) Loff, Doug (Wanda) Loff, Tom (Kate) Loff, Mark (Jill) Loff, Dave Loff; brother-in-law, Don (Betty) Bleth and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tim Loff; a sister, Mary Loff and best buddy and friend, brother-in-law, Ron Bleth.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND

Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Thursday.

Burial: In the spring, at Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)