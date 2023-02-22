Deloris J. Sande

Deloris Jean Bolton Sande was born November 29, 1932 in Inkster, North Dakota to Louis and Martha (Haug) Bolton. She was the fourth of six children. Deloris grew up in Inkster and graduated from Inkster High School in 1950.

Deloris graduated from Aaker’s Business College in Grand Forks and was employed by the City Engineer’s Office. Mutual friends introduced her to David Lunseth Sande. They were married in 1958 in Grand Forks where they made their home and raised their three children.

Deloris worked at First Bank East Grand Forks for many years and made lasting friends with her colleagues. She retired to take care of her husband David after a disabling illness. She took loving care of him until his death in 2007.

Deloris’s greatest joy in her life was her family. She was incredibly proud of her children, grandchildren and seven great granddaughters. Recently she celebrated her 90th birthday with her treasured family. She also enjoyed spending time with special friends. She was a member of United Lutheran Church for over 50 years.

She was known for her contagious smile, her positive attitude and her compassion for others. We treasure the time we’ve had with Deloris, in all her roles, sister, aunt, mom, grandma, great-grandma or GG, friend.

Greeting her in her heavenly home are her son, Greg, who died in 1985, her husband, David, three brothers and one sister.

Carrying on her legacy are children, Jeff (Denise) Sande of Bakersfield, CA; Kim (Mike) Sande of Grand Forks and daughter-in-law, Tracy (Vince) Abentroth, Grand Forks.

Grandchildren: Matthew (Sarah) Abentroth, Michelle (Josh) Schake, Ryan Sande, Elizabeth Sande, Eric (fiancée Jennifer) Sande.

Great-Granddaughters: Avery, Britta, Cate and Cora Abentroth, Natalie, Julia and Lauren Schake.

Sister: Patricia (Don) Chaney and several special nieces and nephews.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023 in United Lutheran Church, 324 Chestnut St., Grand Forks with visitation one hour prior to the service in the church. Interment will be at a later date in Memorial Park North Cemetery, Grand Forks. Memorials are preferred to United Lutheran Church.

Amundson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.amundsonfuneralhome.com