Nov. 9, 1933 - Feb. 21, 2023

PARK RIVER, N.D. - Delores Tallackson, 89, Grafton, N.D., died Tuesday, Feb. 21, in Park River Good Samaritan Center.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Zion Lutheran Church near Hoople, N.D. Inurnment will be in the spring in Zion Lutheran Cemetery near Hoople. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pregnancy Help Center in Park River or Gideons International.

