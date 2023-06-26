Dec. 15, 1932 - June 24, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Delores Strommen, 90, Crookston, Minn., died Saturday, June 24, in Benedictine Living Community Crookston.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday, June 30, at Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home in Crookston. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website. Burial will be in Oakdale Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Benedictine Living Community Crookston or RiverView Health.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.