Delores Indridson

Dolores P. Indridson, 97, of Cavalier, ND passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at the Pembilier Nursing Center, Walhalla, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 26, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Brigid of Ireland Catholic Church in Cavalier, ND. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday, June 25th from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. vigil service Survivors include one daughter, one daughter-in-law, five grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and one brother. Online obituary and guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com