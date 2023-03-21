Dawn Anita (Sam) Nienas McNeeley

Dawn Anita McNeeley passed away peacefully in the arms of her Lord on March 5, 2023.

Dawn was born 6-8-1930 in Deaconess Hospital, Northwood, ND To Erwin and Amanda Schroeder Nienas. She attended grade school at Union 78, 1936-1944 and graduated from Northwood North Dakota High School in 1948. She received a Standard Teaching Certificate from Mayville State Teachers College in 1951 and went on to teach in Erie, North Dakota and Oklee, Minnesota before leaving to work for Pacific Tel & Tel in Los Angeles in the Yellow Pages Directory Department. She transferred to Portland, OR in 1953 where she met her husband, Fred McNeeley. Dawn continued working for the Bell System companies in different states until her retirement in 1985 after 29 years of Bell System service. Dawn and Fred were married 54 years before his passing in December 2011.

In addition to her husband, Dawn was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers-in-law Eunice and George Hoff, Norma and Lyle Thorgramson, Wanda and Robert Gaulke and James Gay. Nephews Jay Thorgramson, Kyle Gay, Timothy and Charles Hoff and Mark Gaulke, and stepsons F. Richard and Michael Steven McNeeley. She is survived by her sister, Joanne Gay, 3 nephews, Thomas Hoff, John Thorgramson & Tad Gaulke, one niece Carolyn Johnson, 10 grandnieces, 5 stepchildren, Donovan, Richard and Kevin McNeeley, Aimee Perez and Tracy Sveen, as well as several great nephews and nieces.

Dawn was a very strong Christian and an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where she was a faithful participant in many Bible studies. She was also active in the Vancouver Womens Connection and enjoyed inviting others to join her in their activities. A Memorial Service will be held at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16001 NE 34th Street, Vancouver, WA 98682 on April 1, 2023 @ 2:00 pm. Private burial will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, OR.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to go to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16001 NE 34th Street, Vancouver, WA 98682.