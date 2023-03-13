David W. Hird

March 9, 1959 - March 9, 2023 On March 9, 2023, on a quiet, snowy evening, David William Hird laid to rest. Coincidentally or by design, David passed away on his 64th birthday. Perhaps David’s biggest triumph throughout his 64 years was that he endured the mental and physical ailments that plagued him. In spite of it all, or because of it, David embodied humility, brilliance, gentleness, and mystery. He was a beloved father, grandfather, son, and brother.

David was born in LaMoure, ND, the first child and only son of Rex and Janet Hird. He attended LaMoure High School (LMHS) where he was an outstanding student and athlete, ranking #2 in the state for wrestling in his weight class. He played on the offensive line of the LMHS football team. In the fall of 1975, the team lost the state championship, coming in second. A photo of David captured after the loss-kneeling with his head hanging low in disappointment, resembling Auguste Rodin’s sculpture, The Thinker-was featured on the front page of the local newspaper.

David entered academia in 1977 and excelled in his studies. Pre-med at the time, David earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) from the University of North Dakota (UND) in 1981. He was accepted to Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, however, he changed course to pursue English because he was captivated by the classics, particularly Greek literature. David earned a Master of English (MA) from UND in 1990. Possessing an extraordinary degree of mental capacity, David learned several languages, including ancient Greek, so he could connect with the oldest extant works of literature, such as Homer’s Odyssey. He was also enthralled by modernist novels, particularly Ulysses by James Joyce, which drew inspiration from the original quest story. David admired Stephen Dedalus, a primary character of Ulysses, because, like David, he was an intellectual, balancing the contemplative and active components of life.

While attending UND, David met and fell in love with Peggy Walters-an intelligent, beautiful, spirited woman whom he felt “compelled” to pursue. Their first date at a fancy truck stop diner sparked an impassioned courtship (and lifelong companionship). David and Peggy brought two children into this world, Jocelyn and Jonathan. Nevertheless, David was fully committed to his academic pursuits, often prioritizing his education above all else, including his family. In those early years, he was in and out of Peggy’s and his children’s lives as he attended several out-of-state academic institutions, including the University of Chicago and Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

As illuminated in Ulysses, wandering is attended by loneliness and breaking from family and tradition causes remorse. David’s priorities shifted and he became an unshakable pillar of his family tribe. Although Peggy and David’s romantic love had faded, their relationship evolved into something much more solid: a friendship. Companions, comrades, and confidants, the two created a lively, bohemian household and spent hours at Peggy’s kitchen table hatching plans and biding time. Outsiders in their own right, David and Peggy never paid any mind to what others thought of them nor did they concern themselves with the politics, gossip, or affairs of the community. They had nothing to explain or prove to anyone. As David’s son, Jonathan, puts it, “They were punk rock.”

In 1998, after returning home, David earned his second Master’s degree, a Master of Science (MS), from UND. Later, in 2004, with the moral support of Peggy, his children, and his mother, Jan, David ultimately achieved a Doctor of Philosophy in Teaching & Learning (PhD) from UND. While David held a few teaching positions, including one with the Veterans Upward Bound Program, he declined several offers to teach so that he could pursue what he truly loved and excelled in: scholarship. Allowing him to dedicate most of his life to research and writing, David largely earned his livelihood through manual labor, which provided him with both physical exertion and a break from his cerebral world.

Notably, over the past two decades up until his final days, David worked diligently and tirelessly on his masterpiece, Gender and Education: Globalization and Education in Sub-Saharan Africa, a 700-page book that explores attempted male domination and female resistance in post-colonial Sub-Saharan Africa, drawing parallels between modern African society and prominent western literary works throughout history. His daughter, Jocelyn, would often boast that her dad was a self-proclaimed feminist.

David was a devote Christian and his unwavering faith carried him through his difficult last days. David is preceded in death by his father, Rex Hird, and his best friend, Peggy Walters. He is survived by his daughter, Jocelyn Walters-Hird, his son, Jonathan Walters, his mother, Janet Hird, his grandson, Clarence Walters, his sisters Mary Beth Cheloha (Randy Cheloha), Joan Purdy (Joe Purdy), and LoAnn Stone (Pete Stone), and his grand-dog, Jake Ryan Walters-Hird.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, LaMoure, ND. His service will be live streamed on the Dahlstrom Funeral Home website www.dahlstromfuneralhome.com on his obituary page.