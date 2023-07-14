David Skeldum, 25, of Northwood, ND, passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, near Buxton, ND. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Ebenezer Free Lutheran Church in Northwood. A visitation will be held Monday, July 17, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service at the church.

David Skeldum was born March 27, 1998, in Grand Forks, ND. He grew up in Northwood and graduated from Northwood High School in 2017. In high school, David helped Joe Hendrick and Lyle Sanda with bailing and cattle. David spent a lot of time with his mentors, Art and Troy Johnson. After high school, David worked for Lakeside Construction for a few years before starting up his own trucking company - Skeldum Trucking.

David was a social butterfly. He would strike up a conversation with anyone. Whoever David met, he made a lasting impression. David enjoyed motorcycles, fixing cars, family bbq’s and trucking. He also loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Survivors include his mother, Hope (Eddie) Carroll, Northwood, ND; siblings: Kelsey (Zach) Soma, Hatton, ND; Courtney Skeldum, Hatton, ND, and her children, Teagen and Emerson; Amber (Nate) Turnbull, Pawnee City, NE; Corey (Ashley) Skeldum, Fargo, ND, and their children: Harper, Hailey, Austin, and Cameron; Kevin (Sabrina) Skeldum, Clifford, ND, and their children: Zach, Mya, and Carter; uncle, Terry Olson, Montana; aunt, Kari Kolling, Grand Forks, ND; and many cousins.

David is preceded in death by his father, Ervin Skeldum; and grandparents, Karen and LeRoy Olson.

Arrangements made with Bilden-Askew Funeral Home, Northwood, ND.