Sept. 12, 1960 - July 29, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - David J. Manthei, 62, Grand Forks, N.D., died Saturday, July 29, in his home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 4, at Norman Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Military honors will be provided by East Grand Fforks American Legion and US Navy Honor Guard.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.