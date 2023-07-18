David Horn, age 85, of Winger, MN and Williston, ND, passed away on Sunday, July 16th, at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, ND. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 23rd, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Winger with the Rev. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Lutheran Cemetery, Winger. Family will greet friends for one hour prior to the service on Sunday at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston and messages of condolence may be shared at www.carlinfuneral.com.

David Allen Horn was born to Sander and Evalyn (Lewis) Horn on December 18, 1937, on the family farm near Fertile, Minnesota. He attended Union Lake School until grade 3 and continued his education in Fertile. David graduated from Fertile High School in 1955.

Following high school, David worked various jobs, including surveying. He married Nollie Lien in 1956. To this union, four children were born: Shawn, Richard, Deborah, and Rebecca. They later divorced.

David married Faye Hoidahl on December 28, 1968. He became father to Tawnia, and together they had Nicole in 1971. They made their home in Winger, MN. David was quite a family man and they spent time out at the area lakes. He enjoyed camping and fishing. He worked in millwright work and had his own trucking business, Dave’s Trucking.

In 1981, David and Faye moved to Williston, ND to work in the oilfield, starting Dave’s Welding Service. Later, he took on a job as a millwright once again and traveled all over, even New York City where Faye accompanied him. David also drove truck again for various companies, including Red River Supply and Astro Chem. Trucking was truly where his heart was. He loved traveling in his truck and seeing the country, even traveling several times to British Columbia.

David was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren in any activities they participated in. He faithfully followed the UND-Williston Tetons college basketball teams as well. He loved driving the bus for the Tetons for years, logging many miles going to games and tournaments. He was long-time member of the Teton Booster Club and served as president for a time. In 2011, David was inducted into the Teton Booster Club Hall of Fame.

David moved into Bethel Lutheran Home in Williston in 2015 and resided there until moving to Valley Senior Living on Columbia in August 2022. He enjoyed talking and joking around with the staff at both places as those who know him, knew he loved to visit.

David is survived by his wife, Faye, Grand Forks; and six children: Shawn (Julie) Horn, Richard (Kathy) Horn, Deborah Anderson, Rebecca Horn, Tawnia Hoidahl, and Nicole (Paul) Burtman; 15 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sander and Evalyn Horn; and grandson, Alexander Hoidahl.