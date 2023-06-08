David Alan Nichols

David (Dave) Alan Nichols currently of Cambridge, MN formerly of Edina, MN and Grand Forks, ND died Saturday, May 27 at Grace Pointe Crossing in Cambridge.

Dave, son of Kenneth Ross Nichols (Shinglehouse, PA), and Doris Ann Danaher Nichols, was born April 16, 1940 in Wellsville, NY. After a move to Edwardsville, Il in 1950 Dave graduated Edwardsville High School and then attended Iowa State University (Ames) graduating as a Chemical Engineer in 1962.

Dave married his high school sweetheart Suann Page in 1960. She survives him. Also surviving are their children; Paige Lynn Freeman; Robert Grant (Sarah); Ted David (Julie); Grandchildren Robert, Ashley, Renee, Doris, Kimberly, Jennifer, Peter, and Great-grandchildren Cadence, Cody, Zoey, Athena Rose, Evan, and Ellie.

Dave’s professional life led him to navigate engineering, operations, and management of primarily food industries. Among those successful relationships were The Pillsbury Co- Springfield, IL, Hamilton, OH, Grand Forks, ND.; International Co-Op and J.R. Simplot-Grand Forks, ND; B. Eagle Enterprise-Boise, ID, McCombs Frank Roos-Plymouth, MN; Ibberson Engineering, Sebesta Associates, and Amec Engineering Minneapolis.

Dave was passionate about those projects and programs he accepted. He coached boys basketball and softball teams, he supervised the remodel of an historic church building, he taught children to water-ski, and loved outdoor camping. Over the last 30 years he managed an Oratorical Contest for the Bloomington International Optimist Club, partnering with Dakota Hills Middle School Faculty. The 1000 acre property of Presbyterian Clearwater Forest in Deerwood, MN was Dave’s constant concern as he worked with staff and other volunteers to maintain a safe and welcoming place for campers and visitors.

A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1200 Marquette, Minneapolis on Saturday, September 9th at 2:00 p.m. Memorials are welcomed to The Presbyterian Clearwater Forest Endowment Fund and Bloomington Optimist Foundation. The service will be live-streamed at WestminsterMPLS.online.church.