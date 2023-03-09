David A. “Mac” McMenamy

David “Mac” McMenamy, 76, of Grand Forks, ND died Monday, March 6, 2023 at his home.

David Allen McMenamy was born July 30, 1946 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of James & Myrtle (Lee) McMenamy. He grew up in Reynolds, ND and moved to Grand Forks in 1957. He attended Washington Elementary School, Valley Junior High, and Central High School all in Grand Forks. He graduated from Wahpeton State School of Science with a Journeyman / Pressman Degree. He started working for the Grand Forks Herald in 1966. David married the love of his life Judy Fore in East Grand Forks on March 30, 1968. He worked for the Grand Forks Herald for 35 years. He was part of the Pulitzer Prize winning team that covered the Flood of 1997. He was an integral part of setting up the new printing facility in the Grand Forks Industrial Park. After retiring from the Grand Forks Herald, he and his wife moved to Monticello, MN to be closer to their daughter and her family.

In 2012 he moved back to the Grand Forks / East Grand Forks area where he lived until his death. Few things in his life brought Dave more happiness than talking about playing fastpitch softball, and winning the state title with his 7 UP team was the highlight for him. However, his grandchildren were the light of his life. Brady, Blake and Ellie brought his more joy than he ever dreamed he could have. He was so proud of everything they did. You would see his face light up every time he talked about them.

David is survived by his daughter Brenda (Tom) McDonald of East Grand Forks; grandchildren, Brady (Katie) McDonald, Blake McDonald, and Ellie McDonald; great-granddaughter, Koralee McDonald; honorary granddaughter, Alex Riendeau; brothers, Neil McDonald of Annandale, MN and Ron (Geri) McDonald, of Sun City, AZ; sister, Betty Schmidt of Grand Forks; sisters-in-law, Connie McMenemy of Post Falls, ID and Terry (Jeff) McMaines of East Grand Forks, MN; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy; mother & father-in-law, Orville (Dorothy) Fore; brother, Jim McMenemy; sister, Emmy Lou Johnson; brother-in-law, Darrel Fore; sister-in-law, Pam McMenemy; and nephew, Luke Fore.

Memorial Services: 3:00 PM, Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the Augustana Lutheran Church, 520 University Ave, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 1 hour before services at the church.

Inurnment: Resurrection Cemetery in the Spring of 2023.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN