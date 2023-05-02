Darryl G. Griffin, 75, of Moorhead, MN, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the VA Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Darryl Gene Griffin was born September 8, 1947, in Grand Forks, ND, to Donald and Lenore Griffin. He graduated from high school in Grand Forks in 1965.

Following graduation, Darryl enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. After basic training, he was stationed in Viet Nam, and served until September 1969. Darryl ended his service in Germany. He was awarded numerous medals.

Darryl met the love of his life at the Maple Lake Pavilion while selling tickets to the dance. Darryl and Dorothy (Kelly) were married May 8, 1971, at Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor, MN. They made their home in Fargo, ND, while Darryl attended Moorhead Technical College and worked at KTHI Television.

Darryl was hired by Xerox upon graduation, and they located in Minot, ND. While in Minot, they were blessed with two of their children, Michelle and Matthew. They moved to Moorhead in 1977. While there, they were gifted their third child, Melissa. They have remained in Moorhead at the same home for the past 46 years.

In 1999, they became grandparents for the first and only time with Hannah Marie.

Darryl was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd in Moorhead, where he served on the church council and ushered for several years. Darryl was also a member of the American Legion Post 421 in Mentor, MN and the VFW Post 1223 in Moorhead, MN.

Darryl and Dorothy bought the family home at Maple Lake in Mentor, 23 years ago. They have continued to live there each year for approximately six months out of the year.

Darryl loved his time at the lake, fishing, and hunting. He enjoyed the family and friends, and all the celebrations. Darryl and Dorothy later transferred their church membership to Faith Lutheran Church in Mentor.

Darryl is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Michelle, Matthew, and Melissa; granddaughter, Hannah; brother, Tim Bushaw; sister, Jennifer Miller; sister-in-law, Shari Griffin; as well as in-laws, Dan (Trish) Morris, Susan Lemke, Mike (Karen) Kelly, Curtis (Gwen) Kelly, Beth (Keith) Poissant; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; mother, Lenore (Ralph) Bushaw; brother, Daniel Griffin; and in-laws, Richard and Shirley Kelly; and Kallene Morris.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 3, 2023, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., at Wright Funeral Home, Moorhead, MN.

Funeral service will be Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, Mentor, MN.

Interment will follow at First English Cemetery, Mentor, MN.

Video tribute and online guestbook at www.wrightfuneral.com