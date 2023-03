Dec. 5, 1947 - Jan. 31, 2023

NEAR LAWTON, N.D. - Darrel E. Nash, 75, rural Lawton, N.D., died Tuesday, Jan. 31, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Lawton Lutheran Church. Interment will be in the spring in Petersburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to The Sunshine House or the church.

Arrangements by Aaker Funeral Home.