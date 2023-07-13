Darlene Marchell, 90, of Langdon, ND passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Maple Manor Care Center, Langdon, ND.

Darlene was born December 4, 1932 in rural Stirum, ND, the daughter of Richard and Ella (Mathias) Euscher. She was united in marriage to Walter Marchell on October 31, 1954 in Stirum, ND. They made their home on the family farm where they raised their six children. In 2005 they moved to Langdon. Her hobbies were her flowers, gardening, crocheting afghans for all her grandchildren and many hours of fishing with Dad. Darlene was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for many years. Her faith was a daily part of her life. She cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren.

Darlene is survived by her children: Wayne Marchell of Langdon, ND, Susan (Randy Schlotman) Marchell of Grand Forks, ND, Dennis (Karen) Marchell of Park Rapids, MN, David (Tracy) Marchell of Atascadero, CA, Douglas Marchell of Leander, TX, Darwin (Delaine) Marchell of Leander, TX; 12 grandchildren: Jason, Michael, Mary, Mandy, Davey, Mathew, Brandon, Blake, Bryce, Emily, Hannah, & Danielle; great-grandchildren: Reagan, Kellan, Elexis, Alexander, Walter, Adeline, Eleanor, Holly, Ben, Eliza & 2 soon-to-be born great-grandchildren. Sister: Violet (Lawrence) Dethlefsen of Oakes, ND, sisters-in-law Karren Euscher of Stirum, ND; Edna Bata of Langdon, ND & Dorine Baker of Mankato, MN, brothers-in-law Paul (Penny) Marchell of Warwick, ND, Ray (Carol) Marchell of Lake Havasu City, AZ. Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, husband Walter (2009), brother, Henry Euscher & sisters, Marlys Dick and Luella Hankel.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26th from 5:00-7:00 p.m. followed by a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Immanuel Redeemer Cemetery at rural Dresden, ND. Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon, ND. Online guestbook at www.askewfuneralhome.com