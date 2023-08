Jan. 16, 1968 - July 31, 2023

HALSTAD, Minn. - Darin Kolness, 55, Halstad, Minn., died Monday, July 31, in Halstad Living Center.

A rosary will be 5 p.m., with visitation from 5:30-7 p.m. and a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 6, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Halstad. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, at the church. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Hendrum, Minn.

Arrangements by Fredrikson-Ganje Funeral Homes in Halstad and Ada, Minn.