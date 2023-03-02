Daniel R. Vanyo

Age 81, of Richfield, MN passed away February 22, 2023 in Mpls., MN of dementia. Preceded in death by his parents, Stephen and Mary; brother, Stephen Jr. and sister, Eleanor, and 13 premature babies. He was a servant of Christ. He served 30+ years with the U.S. Postal Service. Survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Estelle; daughters, Vicki Vanyo and Kristi (David) Oliver; sons, Nelson (Kristen) and Alirio (Michelle); grandchildren, Kevin, Nayra, Sierra, Henry, Otoniel and Kaiden; brothers, Jim and Ed; many other friends and relatives. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 10th, 2023 at Church of the Assumption, 305 E 77th St. Richfield, MN with visitation starting at 10:00AM. Memorials preferred. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226

