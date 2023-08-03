Daniel Pokrzywinski

Daniel Joseph Pokrzywinski, age 84 of Drayton, ND, passed away peacefully from lung and brain cancer on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at home with his loving wife by his side holding his hand. He was born on March 11, 1939 to Max and Edith (Kasprick) Pokrzywinski in Grafton, ND. He went to the rural country school south of Drayton. He married the love of his life Virginia S. Hudacko in Grafton at St. John’s Catholic Church on June 30, 1965. They have two daughters. Daniel was a member of St. Edwards Catholic Church in Drayton, ND. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Grafton, ND. He worked for area farmers, owned the C&D Bar with his brother Carl for 21 years in Drayton. He maintained roads for Drayton Township for 40 years, worked for American Crystal Sugar Company on the pilers for 19 years, and was a forklift operator for Associated Potato Growers for 28 years. He and his wife were inseparable. They did everything together, whether it was working their jobs, yardwork, repairs, and dancing. Daniel enjoyed fishing, playing pool, watching old westerns on TV especially ‘Gunsmoke’, along with watching Minnesota Twins baseball and the weather channel. He loved to visit and joke around with family and friends. He really loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Daniel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Virginia; daughters, Terri Kemnitz (Brian) of Grand Forks, Tammy Larson (Travis) of Drayton; 5 grandchildren, Tyler Kemnitz (Sierra), Aaron Kemnitz (Maris Pederson), Nicole Oberg (Nate Pedersen), Grace Puppe (Spencer), Joseph Larson; 4 great grandchildren, Alex and Alexis Pedersen, Jake and Stephanie Puppe. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings; Alice Teem (Ernest), Evelyn Teem (Jack), Irene Rose Pokrzywinski and Carl Pokrzywinski; grandson, Dylan Larson.

We would like to extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation to the Hospice staff for their compassion and kindness through his final days.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, August 8th, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Drayton. Interment will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Edward’s on Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m.