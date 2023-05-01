Daniel Kent Olson

Daniel “Dan” Olson, 75, of Larimore, North Dakota, died peacefully Saturday, January 14th 2023 at St. Peter’s Hospice in Helena, Montana after battling a long illness.

Dan was a talented high school athlete excelling in football, track, and basketball. He was a starting linebacker for the North Dakota State University Bison football team and won a national championship in 1968. Dan retired as a Major from the United States Air Force in 1989, having voluntarily served his country as a communications officer during the Vietnam War. He was a fixture on Anna Marie Island in Bradenton, Florida for over 20 years, where he dutifully cared for his mother and was affectionately known as ‘Montana Dan’. Dan also loved spending time at his summer house in Helena, Montana, where he resided permanently until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph Walter Olson and Gladys Marie (Kilen) Olson and his three sisters: Constance ‘Connie’ Olson, Sheila Olson and Cynthia M. Kinney (Ross).

Dan is survived by his two children, Darren J. Olson (Kate), Penrith, AUS and Maj. Kelsey K. Strub, London, UK and his brother, Richard Olson (Jan), Grand Forks, North Dakota. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Cain and Shy Olson, Colorado, Maya Olson, Australia, and one great-grandson, Oryon Lautenschlager, Colorado, as well as a niece and two nephews, Nathan Olson (Liz), Grand Forks, ND, Anna Marie Kinney, East Grand Forks, ND, and Zac Kinney, Eden Prairie, MN.

A gravesite funeral and burial service will be held May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bellevue Cemetery in Larimore, North Dakota.

Online condolences and memories may be sent to Bakke Funeral Home, Larimore, North Dakota

www.bakkefuneralhomes.com