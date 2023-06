Jan. 21, 1927 - June 9, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Daniel Homme, 96, Grand Forks, N.D., died Friday, June 9, in Valley Senior Living on 42nd.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 15, at Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks. Interment will be in Walle Lutheran Cemetery near Thompson, N.D.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.