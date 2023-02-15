May 14, 1935 - Feb. 14, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Daniel Grabanski, 87, Fargo, N.D., died Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Sanford Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Fargo. Burial will be in St. Leo’s Catholic Cemetery in Casselton, N.D. Military honors will be provided by Rugg Heille American Legion Post 15 and Ries-Kickertz VFW Post 4655, Casselton and U.S. Army Military Honors Team.

Arrangements by West Funeral Home & Life Tribute Center.