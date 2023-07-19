Daniel Clair Johnson

Daniel was born in Hallock, MN on September 20, 1961 to Dayles Loren and Beverly Ann Johnson of Halma, MN. Danny left this world on July 14, 2023 at the young age of 62. Danny is survived by his sister Denise C Haugland (Johnson) of Cape Coral, FL. and brother Dale L Johnson of Park Rapids, MN. He is preceded in death by his mom, Beverly A Johnson (Halbert) & dad Dayles L Johnson, sisters Sandra R Bias (Johnson), Rebecca A Johnson, & brother Gregory D Johnson. Danny worked as an over the road truck driver for most of his adult life. He liked to laugh and have fun. He loved fishing and hunting, western novels and movies.

Danny was cremated on July 15, 2023 through Amundson Funeral Home in Grand Forks, ND.

If you knew Danny please say a prayer for his family and friends left behind. He will be sorely missed by us.