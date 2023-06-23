Dale J. “Hooski” Staniszewski, age 68, resident of Michigan, ND, died Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, ND.

Dale Joseph Staniszewski was born March 8, 1955 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Edwin and Arbella (Gregoire) Staniszewski. He was raised on a farm near Merrifield, ND until age 6, when his family moved to Michigan, ND. He attended Michigan Public School, graduating with the class of 1973. Hooski was a carpenter his entire life, beginning his career with Aerial Contractors, then Forde Construction, before co-owning Prairie Builders and eventually starting Dale Stan Construction. He loved all sports, especially Nascar. He also loved playing games, particularly chess, cribbage, and sudoku. He enjoyed playing golf, was an avid reader and history buff, and had an interest in archaeology.

Dale will be missed by his sister, JoAnn Hjelseth; 2 brothers, John and Don (Vicki); nephews & nieces, Lance Hjelseth, Scott Hjelseth, Rita Hjelseth, and Michelle (Bernie) Linstad; great nephews & nieces, Michael, Christian (Alex), Nicole (Taylor), Abbey, Ryan, and Samantha; great great nephew, Bentley; and great great niece, Emerson.

The family would like to give special thanks for the caring and wonderful staff at the Altru Cancer Center, Valley Senior Living, and Hospice of the North. All of you are special people.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Harley Hjelseth.

The Funeral Mass for Dale will be held at St. Lawrence O’Toole Catholic Church of Michigan, ND, on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Michigan Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Church on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com