Dale Frederick Morrison, of Naples, FL and Princeton, NJ, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023 after a courageous battle with lung disease. He was 74 years old.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Barbara (Rolland); his daughter, Andrea Eckert married to Benjamin Eckert; his son, Mark Morrison married to Brooke Morrison; his five adoring grandchildren, Elias, Ethan, Oliver, Brady, and Avery; and his brother, Marvin Morrison married to Diane Morrison.

Dale was born on January 29, 1949 in Crookston, Minnesota, son of Delbert and Alice Morrison. He proudly shared stories about his childhood in North Dakota, where he helped on his family farm and later their general store in the small town of Milton.

Dale graduated from the University of North Dakota, where he received a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1971 and an Honorary Law Degree in 1999. It was here that he met his wife Barbara on a University ski trip, and over the years they made it a priority to give back to UND. Dale served as the Non-Executive Chairman of the UND Center for Innovation and established the Morrison Faculty Fellowship Endowment. He also created the Morrison Leadership Summit, a conference, now in its 11th year, suited for students who have shown excellent leadership qualities to nurture and develop their skills alongside renowned leaders in the community. In 2017, Dale received the Sioux Award, the highest honor given by the UND Alumni Association and Foundation.

Dale had a long and storied career where his passion for work, which he called play, energized him and connected him to so many. His rise from childhood paperboy in North Dakota to lead executive of one of the largest corporations in the world came as no surprise to those who knew him. It was clear from an early age that he had the ambition, self-confidence, and determination for success.

He began his distinguished career at General Foods where he spent 10 years in sales and marketing positions of increasing responsibility. He then spent 14 years with PepsiCo in general management assignments in the US, Canada, and the UK. In 1995, Dale joined the Campbell Soup Company as President and CEO of the Pepperidge Farm division and shortly thereafter assumed responsibility for Campbell’s International business. In 1997, he was promoted to President and CEO of the Campbell Soup Company.

Dale joined the consumer brand-focused private equity firm, Fenway Partners, as an operating partner in 2002, where he provided strategic guidance and Board-level leadership. He also served as Chairman and interim CEO of Aurora Foods, a Fenway portfolio company.

Dale served as CEO of McCain Foods, an international leader in the frozen food industry, where he acted as an agent of change from 2004 to 2011, instituting a new strategic direction to guide the future growth of the company in emerging economies and strengthening the company’s market share and brand presence worldwide.

His extensive experience as a consumer and distribution executive led Dale to co-found Twin Ridge Capital Management and its predecessor TriPointe Capital, which was formed in 2011. He was involved in implementing long-term strategies, developing management talent, driving profitable growth, executing successful turnarounds and managing multiple acquisitions.

Dale served on the boards of various public and private companies, including International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., InterContinental Hotels Group, Harvest/Sherwood, American Standard, Aurora Foods, Inc., Iron Age Corporation, Trane, Lipari Foods, Findus, and Young’s Seafood.

Dale had many philanthropic interests, including The Immokalee Foundation which provides educational opportunities for students in Immokalee, Florida. Dale was instrumental in kicking off an internship program which has enabled students to acquire technical skills, hands-on experiences, and professional development, leading to careers and financial independence.

While Dale’s career took the family on several moves around the world, his favorite home away from home was in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, where he loved skiing, golfing, game nights and time together with family and close friends. He was a long-term supporter of Steamboat’s “Strings Music Festival.” His family will fondly remember the holidays celebrated and the special traditions created together with “Poppy” in Steamboat and in Naples.

A memorial service will be held at Nassau Presbyterian Church, 61 Nassau Street, Princeton, NJ on Monday, April 24 at 3 PM, followed by a Celebration of Life at The Nassau Club, 6 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ from 4 - 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations made in Dale’s memory to The Immokalee Foundation (immokaleefoundation.org) or Strings Music Festival (stringsmusicfestival.com).