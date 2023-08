April 21, 1939 - Aug. 25, 2023

STANLEY, N.D. - Dale Flom, 84, Lakota, N.D., died Friday, Aug. 25, in Mountrail Bethel Home.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 1, at Aaker Funeral Home in Lakota. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Lakota Lutheran Church in Lakota. Inurnment will be in Lakota Cemetery.

Arrangements by Aaker Funeral Home.