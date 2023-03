Aug. 10, 1953 - Feb. 23, 2023

PARK RIVER, N.D. - Dale A. “Scoop” Anderson, 69, Edmore, N.D., died Thursday, Feb. 23, in First Care Health Center.

Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m., Friday, March 3, at Aaker Funeral Home in Lakota, N.D. Interment will be in the spring in Edmore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Aaker Funeral Home.