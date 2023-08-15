Cynthia L. Westerfield

Cynthia Lynn (Fucone) Westerfield, age 61, resident of Petersburg, ND, died peacefully on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the NCHS Care Center in McVille, ND.

Cindy’s incredible sense of humor, creativity, passion, playful and feisty spirit, and ability to turn an ordinary day into a fun adventure is irreplaceable, as is her presence. She is so dearly loved and will be missed so much. We will carry her memory in our hearts, forever and always.

Cindy was preceded in death by her son, Dominic; her parents, Dominic “Tony” and Mary (Brownfield) Fucone; and siblings: Jerry, Billy, Raymond, Randy, and Peggy. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Keith, of Petersburg, ND; son, Elijah and his partner Beth of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Rylan and Hugh; sisters, Joan, Linda, Mary Ellen, and Flori; life-long friend, Annette; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dogs, Hank and Dexter.

The family would like to thank the staff of NCHS Care Center for the care and compassion they provided these past two years.

Cindy’s memorial service will be on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at the Petersburg Lutheran Church (310 5th St.).

Please visit the Aaker Funeral Home website for the full obituary. www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com