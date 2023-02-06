June 14, 1960 - Jan. 19, 2023

MARSHALL, Mich. - Corwin Ogaard, 62, Albion, Mich., died Thursday, Jan. 19, in Oaklawn Hospital from illness.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 10, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston, Minn. The Rev. Msgr. David Baumgartner will celebrate the Mass. The service will be livestreamed on the cathedral’s website. Burial will be in the spring in Bethel Cemetery near Beltrami, Minn.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.