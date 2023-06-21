Cora Mae Hansen, age 100, of Hastings, formerly of Grand Forks, North Dakota, Bemidji Minnesota, and Alexandria, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023 at Hastings Senior Health and Living.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday June 27, 2023 at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel with visitation on hour prior to the service. Future private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials be made to the Humane Society or Hastings Animal Ark. The service will be live-streamed on Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel’s website at the bottom of Cora’s obituary. More information and a full obituary can be found at www.hastingsmnfuneral.com