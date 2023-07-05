Clint Lein (86) passed away on June 30, 2023. Clint was born on a farm near Concrete, ND on November 7, 1936 to Mathew and Margaret (Lawson) Lein.

He attended a one room schoolhouse for grades 1-8 in Concrete and graduated from Cavalier High School in 1955 and went on to serve nine years in the ND National Guard. While attending Mayville State Teachers College he participated in football and wrestling until he graduated in 1961. He married Sandy Ukestad on June 2, 1963 in Mayville, ND. Clint began his teaching and coaching career in Thompson, ND. In 1964 Clint and Sandy moved to Larimore, where he taught and coached wrestling, football and track and field. He was also the athletic administrator for 41 years. While coaching wrestling, he established the Larimore elementary wrestling program in the early 1970’s and also accompanied an AAU wrestling team from North Dakota to Germany as a team leader in 1981. While living in Larimore he was Past Master of North Star Lodge #16 and was a lifetime member. He served a 4 year term on the North Dakota High School Activities Association Board of directors, was a member of the Turtle River Lions Club, serving as treasurer for 27 years, and a member of the United Methodist Church where he served several positions.

Clint was extremely active in athletics all around North Dakota. Within the ND Athletic Administration Association and the ND Coaches Association he received numerous awards. Two honors he was extremely proud of were being inducted into the North Dakota Athletic Directors Hall of Fame in 1999 and the North Dakota Coaches Hall of Fame in 2007. Of all his accomplishments having the Larimore High School athletic field named after him upon his retirement was the greatest honor.

Clint enjoyed camping, sporting events, a good conversation and spending time with family.

Clint and Sandy were blessed to be able to travel to annual Athletic Administrator conferences throughout the United States. One of their biggest joys was welcoming their kids and grandkids home every summer for backyard fun, usually over Larimore Days! He is preceded in death by his parents Matt and Maggie; sisters Phyllis Seymour, Marjory Einarson, Dorothy Harildstad, Lorrayne Cook, brother Gordon; and his wife, Sandy. He is survived by his children Tami Welk (Kevin) of Fishers, IN, Bob Lein (Sara) of Woodbury, MN and Stacy Murphy of Eagan, MN. Grandchildren Megan Hoberty (Tyler) of Fishers, IN, Jillian Welk of Fishers, IN, Bree Frischmann (Jesse) of Duluth, MN, Maggie and Kelton Murphy of Eagan, MN, great grandchild, Harper Frischmann and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held jointly with his wife Sandy on Saturday, July 8, 2023, 2:00 at the Larimore United Methodist Church. Burial for Clint and Sandy will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan, North Dakota.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lein Field c/o Larimore High School 300 Booth Ave. Larimore, ND 58251.

Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511.