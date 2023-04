Nov. 17, 1938 - April 9, 2023

FARGO, N.D. - Clifford J. Nelson, 84, formerly Alsen, N.D., died Sunday, April 9, in Bethany on University.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fargo. Burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Cando, N.D.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.