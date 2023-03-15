Sept. 25, 1935 - March 14, 2023

GRAFTON, N.D. - Cleophas Novak, 87, Pisek, N.D., died Tuesday, March 14, in Lutheran Sunset Home.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m., with a prayer service 5 p.m., Sunday, March 19, at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Pisek. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Monday, March 20, at the church. Interment will be in the spring in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the church.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.