Clementine A. “Clem” O’Toole

Clementine “Clem” Antoinette (Dub) O’Toole was an adored wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left to be with her Lord and Savior on August 21, 2023 at the age of 86 years.

Born to Anton and Elizabeth (Cicha) Dub on December 29, 1936, Clementine was raised in Pisek, ND the youngest of 10 children. She attended Park River High School and was a first generation high school graduate. After graduating from high school, she moved to Grand Forks, ND where she then met her husband Patrick O’Toole. Together, they married in 1962 and raised four children: Karen, Maureen, Ronald and Jane. Pat and Clementine enjoyed a full and beautiful life together in Crystal, ND until Pat’s passing in 2009. The couple enjoyed many winters with friends in Apache Junction, AZ.

Clementine is survived by her four children: Karen (Loren) Salwei, Maureen (Michael) Scanlon, Ron (Jenny) O’Toole and Jane (John) Adams as well as nine grandchildren: Kourtney, Tyler, Rachel, Ryan, David, Matthew, Nicholas, Christopher and Elizabeth and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Verna. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers, Emil, Charlie, Ray, Felix and twin brother Clem and sisters: Rosy, Florence and Irene.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Crystal, ND. Visitation will be Saturday for one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery. A fellowship will follow back at the church. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the St. Patrick’s Cemetery Fund, Crystal Volunteer Fire Department or Crystal Quick Response.

