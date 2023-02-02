Claudette E. McCoy

Claudette Ernestine McCoy, 84, of Grand Forks, ND died peacefully on November 21, 2022, in Grand Forks.

Claudette was born on February 9, 1938, in Warroad, MN the daughter of Ernest and Evangeline Foster. After completing high school, she attended Aaker’s Business College in Grand Forks. She used these business skills when working as the secretary of J. Nelson Kelly Elementary School in Grand Forks until her retirement after 33 years. Claudette enjoyed playing pinochle with her family, crocheting, and doing crafts. When she retired, she moved to Fergus Falls, MN to be on the lake.

Claudette is survived by her children, John McCoy, Margaret "Peggy" McCoy, Bill (Brenda) McCoy and Kathy (Bob) Olmsted; two brothers, four sisters; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her son, Tim McCoy; a grandson, Nicholas Boushey; two sisters and three brothers.

Memorial Service: 12:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel.

Family Greeting: One hour prior to the service in the funeral home on Thursday.

