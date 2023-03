March 27, 1934 - March 7, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Clarence A. Nikle, 88, Grand Forks, N.D., died Tuesday, March 7, in Altru Hospital.

Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m., followed by a memorial Mass at 3 p.m., Friday, March 10, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Grand Forks. Interment will be in the spring at The Garden of the Evangelist’s Columbarium in Calvary North Cemetery in Grand Forks.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.